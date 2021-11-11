Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $182.00. The stock had previously closed at $148.06, but opened at $169.11. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duolingo shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 3,854 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

