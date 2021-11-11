DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.45. 23,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,761. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

