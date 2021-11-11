Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.40.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$40.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.43. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$20.11 and a 52 week high of C$53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

