Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

EFBI stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

