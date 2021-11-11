Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
EFBI stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.