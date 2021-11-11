EchoLink Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,694.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 11th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $478,218.46 and $30,694.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00226208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

