EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SATS opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

