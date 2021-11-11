Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

