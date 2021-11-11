Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $13.22. Ecovyst shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,121 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,839,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

