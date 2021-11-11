EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $380.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $296,015.68 and approximately $380.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,031.37 or 1.00206944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00050257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00038825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.86 or 0.00609986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

