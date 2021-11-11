Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.420-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

