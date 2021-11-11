Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $102,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

