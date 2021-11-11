Edwin A. Sheridan Sells 25,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $3,115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

