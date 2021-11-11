eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.13) – (0.43) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.64 million.eHealth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.130-$-0.450 EPS.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

eHealth stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,242. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 million, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that eHealth will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

