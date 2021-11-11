Einsteinium Achieves Market Cap of $11.67 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $59,394.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00421759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,125,088 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

