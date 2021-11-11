electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in electroCore were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 189.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 23,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOR opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

