Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

