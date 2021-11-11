Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 366,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Element Solutions by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Element Solutions by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 345,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 537,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

