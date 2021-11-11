Eltek (ELTK) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Eltek (NASDAQ: ELTK) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Eltek to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eltek and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $36.71 million $2.61 million 11.68 Eltek Competitors $4.82 billion $117.74 million 10.72

Eltek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eltek has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eltek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Eltek Competitors 121 605 664 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Eltek’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eltek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek 6.87% 17.60% 7.46% Eltek Competitors -92.66% 13.07% 4.08%

Summary

Eltek competitors beat Eltek on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

