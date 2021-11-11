Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.02. Emerson Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 122,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $73.47 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

