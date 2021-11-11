Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

