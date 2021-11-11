Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,495 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.03 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

