Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -208.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 192,518 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.