Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

