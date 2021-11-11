Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.07.

ENB opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

