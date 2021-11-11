Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endeavour Silver stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,411 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

