Endurant Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,599 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,903. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.25. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

