Endurant Capital Management LP Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises about 2.3% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Aziyo Biologics worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AZYO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

AZYO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 15,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

