Endurant Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.99% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $750.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

