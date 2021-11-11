Endurant Capital Management LP Takes Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 155.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 375,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 228,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,943. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $720.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

