Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

