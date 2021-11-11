Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 18,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 305.85 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

