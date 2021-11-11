Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Energizer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.
NYSE:ENR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $39.76. 18,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 305.85 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.