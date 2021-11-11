Entrée Resources (ERLFF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Entrée Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -16.66 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 41.43

Entrée Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Entrée Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 792 3495 3769 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 51.92%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Entrée Resources Competitors 184.62% -5.36% 0.93%

Summary

Entrée Resources peers beat Entrée Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

