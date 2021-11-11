Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

