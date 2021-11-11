Enzyme Finance Price Reaches $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00054350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.46 or 0.00227259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00092246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Enzyme Finance

Enzyme Finance (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

