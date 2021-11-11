Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.