EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $2,186.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001459 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00073291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00074126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00096767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,682.16 or 0.07225287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,097.68 or 1.00455548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00040422 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.