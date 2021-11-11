EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $213.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.96 and a fifty-two week high of $217.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

