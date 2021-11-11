EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $183.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $124.57 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

