EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.59.

