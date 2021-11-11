EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of FMC worth $22,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

FMC stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

