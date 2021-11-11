EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.21 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

