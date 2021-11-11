Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Equillium stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 107,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,933. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39. Equillium has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Equillium
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
