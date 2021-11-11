Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Finance Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Finance Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.