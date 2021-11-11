Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OCUL opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 192.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

