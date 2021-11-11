Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBG. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE IBG opened at C$13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.84. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

