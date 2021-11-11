Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

NYSE VAC opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -73.97%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

