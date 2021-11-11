Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NN, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. NN has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $243.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NN by 2,110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,483,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $104,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

