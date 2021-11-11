Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Surface Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.73). Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SURF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $304.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

