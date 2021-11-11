Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 703,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 80,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,961,000 after acquiring an additional 57,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

