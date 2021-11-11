Erika R. Caesar Sells 4,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TBBK stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in The Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

